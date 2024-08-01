Is Matt Damon the coolest dad in Hollywood? It sure looks as so. Last night, the actor arrived to The Instigators premiere with his entire family in tow.

Matt was joined on the red carpet by his wife Luciana Barroso and their four daughters Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13 and Alexia, 24 (Luciana’s daugther from a previous relationship) all made her way to the step and repeat as did Damon’s mother Nancy Carlsson-Paige. Matt, who stars in the comedy thriller alongside Casey Affleck and Hong Chau, slipped into a relaxed Zegna suit jacket and matching dress pants. The actor styled his premiere outfit with a white t-shirt and crisp sneakers. Luciana, for her part, sported a white maxi dress and black heels while her daughter Alexia cut a chic figure in all-black. Isabella, Gia, and Stella wore black, red, and green premiere gowns, respectively.

Matt, Luciana, and their blended family last made a joint red carpet appearance in Paris last year for the Oppenheimer premiere. On the red carpet last night, Damon discussed watching his daughters grow up, telling reporters that “It happens fast. It's weird.” He added, “It happens kind of slowly and then really fast in a beautiful way.”

JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Damon also opened up about Luciana’s role in convincing him to join The Instigators cast. The film follows Rory (Matt) and Cobby (Affleck) as an attempted heist goes awry.

“She’s been reading every script and watching every cut of every movie for 21 years,” the Oppenheimer actor said of his wife. “This is the first time we ever kind of codified it. She didn't even want to take the credit. She was there every day, she was doing all this work on the script, and then she was like, ‘Nah, I don't want to take the credit.'“

He continued, “The other producers on the movie, at the end of the movie—and I had nothing to do with it—they came of their own volition [and said], ‘If you're not taking credit, we're not taking credit,’" he continued. “[It was] very sweet. She succumbed and took the credit.”