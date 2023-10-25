Even Miuccia Prada’s simplest designs aren’t always quite so simple. Take the outfit frequent Prada muse Maya Hawke wore to the Time 100 Next event in New York City on Tuesday night. At first glance, you might assume the 25-year-old starlet opted for a take on the oversized suiting trend—but take a closer look and you’ll realize it’s a bit harder to categorize than that.

The shoulders and collar of Hawke’s grey top are cut like a traditional suit. It appears there’s even some shoulder padding underneath to heighten the illusion, but the rest of the garment—including its buttons, material, and the cut of the sleeves—seems closer in likeness to a dress shirt. Is it a blazer? Is it a shirt? Well, it’s certainly not a “shirt jacket.” Perhaps a “shacket?” Whatever it is, it’s undeniably Prada (and should certainly help save on the dry cleaning bill).

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

The hybrid garments were a key part of Miuccia Prada and her co-creative director Raf Simons’s spring 2024 collection, and were shown on the runway in multiple colorways and configurations. Hawke paired hers with black shorts for a school girl-like effect. She accessorized with a pair of lace-up flats, a Prada bag, and a simple gold necklace.

Hawke is no stranger to channeling Prada’s vision. She’s one of the stars of the label’s holiday advertising campaign, and has worn both Prada and its sister brand Miu Miu since she first stepped out of her parents’s shadow and into the spotlight.

Of course, being a Prada girlie is in her genes. The lilac Prada dress her mother Uma Thurman wore to the 1995 Academy Awards is often credited with skyrocketing the brand into a global sensation.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

In fact, Thurman was out and about in New York City this week in head-to-toe Prada, though her outfit was a bit easier to categorize. She wore a pair of wide-leg blue pants with a lighter blue sweater layered over a white collared shirt. Well, at least we’re assuming this one is just a shirt. You never can be too sure.