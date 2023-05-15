Meadow Walker has technically been a part of the Fast & Furious family since day one, but the daughter of the late Paul Walker can now officially call herself a cast mate of the popular action franchise. The 24-year-old has a cameo in the latest film, and she celebrated her involvement by taking on the red carpet with the rest of the Fast X cast during the movie’s premiere in Rome last week.

Walker posed in front of the Colosseum, wearing a look from Alaïa’s fall/winter 2023 collection. A completely sheer, lace skirt was balanced out by a teal silk bomber jacket featuring a hood, though Walker opted not to wear it up on the red carpet. The model actress posed with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, as well as some of the film’s stars, including Vin Diesel and Brie Larson.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Days before the premiere, Walker revealed her small role in Fast X on Instagram. In the caption of the post, she took the opportunity to speak about her relationship with the franchise that originally made her father a household name when the first film premiered in 2001. It seems that Meadow has remained close to Diesel and other members of the cast since Paul’s untimely passing in 2013. She revealed she was just one when the original film came out, and she grew up on the sets of the subsequent movies. “Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family,” she said. “I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

While on the red carpet itself, Walker spoke about why she decided to wait until now to make her debut in a Fast film. “I've always thought about honoring my dad [in a Fast film] just because it's such a big part of his life and my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I was waiting for the right moment. I wanted it to be something super small and simple that was almost like an Easter egg. Like, if you didn't know who I was, you wouldn't even notice it. I know that's what my dad would want. My dad was always humble, very simple. I left my little mark and I can always share that with him.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images