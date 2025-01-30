For every Pamela Anderson, there’s a Megan Thee Stallion waiting in the wings. As Anderson dabbled in monochrome, understated looks at the Paris couture shows over these past few days, Megan was busy doing just the opposite. She embraced body-hugging silhouettes on the front row, lots of bling and sparkle, and even went pants-less at one point. She was the yang to Anderson’s yin, so to speak. Like in life, variety is the spice of the couture week front row.

Megan saved perhaps her biggest statement of all for her final appearance at Paris Couture Week. She showed up to the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin presentation in a pair of tiny beaded underwear, sheer stockings, and a cropped jacket with a giant train at the back. Not only was Megan’s pants-less look on-trend, it was also in keeping with the slew of vintage looks stars wore in Paris this week. Her outfit was from Gaultier’s spring 2001 couture collection.

She may have been wearing just her underwear, but at least they were archival underwear.

Over at the Gaurav Gupta show, the rapper completely redefined naked dressing when she wore a chainmail dress with next to nothing underneath. A reptilian headpiece with face chains was the perfect detail to match the rapper’s already over-the-top show look.

Megan’s first look of the week, an embroidered orange wrap dress with a hood was perhaps the most simple and demure out of all her outfits. Though she certainly stood out against her seat mates who were mostly dressed in all-black.

But that is what’s great about the Paris couture shows, where a guest rocking a sleek two-piece suit can be sitting right next to someone wearing just their undergarments. It’s differences like these that truly make the fashion would go ‘round.