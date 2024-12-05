It’s rare that Meghan Markle steps out on a red carpet and even rarer that she does so without Prince Harry by her side. Last night, though, the Duchess of Sussex flew solo at The Paley Gala in Los Angeles. Meanwhile over in New York, Harry was busy responding to Internet chatter about the couple’s marriage.

Meghan slipped into a strapless black gown by Oscar de la Renta for the occasion. It featured a sweetheart neckline accented by a slight slit at the center and an elegant train detail. Meghan played up the timeless features of her dress via her accessory choices. She opted for black sandal heels, a diamond Logan Hollowell necklace, and her go-to Cartier love bracelet. Meghan attended the gala in support of her friend Tyler Perry who was honored for his contributions to the film industry. Perry is the godfather of Meghan and Harry’s three-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

While Harry was noticeably absent from the gala, he had his own obligations across the country. The Prince attended an event with The New York Times where he responded to claims that he and Meghan are experiencing marital woes. Following a joint “Royal Tour” in Colombia this summer and an appearance at Perry’s birthday party in September, Meghan and Harry have largely attended events on their own in the time since.

“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” Harry said in response to a question from the NYT’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’”

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harry continued to scrutinize the intense media coverage that follows the couple, saying that he’s sure his comments “will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly.”

He finished off, “It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”