Meghan Markle’s rumored “Hollywood relaunch” has notched another major fashion win: transitional florals. Fresh off the news of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, the Duchess attended an event at the Kinsey Collection Exhibition in late March (photos were just published on Instagram) while looking like the perfect picture of spring.

Markle epitomized chic in an elegant cape coat from Carolina Herrera. The black outerwear piece’s supple wool fabric was trimmed with all-over floral embroidery and complete with a boat-shaped neckline. The Duchess styled her look with layers of Cartier bangles, matching dress pants, and Aquazurra ballet flats. Per usual, glam was kept au naturale in the form of tousled waves and dewy, sun-kissed skin. Weather has been quite unpredictable over the past few weeks across the States but, clearly, Markle has declared that spring has sprung with her recent outfit.

The Duchess’ latest look comes amid buzz of a concerted image rebrand. Back in February, Markle reportedly enlisted the help of stylist Jamie Mizrahi, someone who is well-versed in dressing Hollywood’s A-list. The duo, seemingly, made their debut back in March during the SXSW Festival where Markle sported a muted skirt set.

During the Los Angeles event, Markle was joined by Prince Harry who looked dapper in a button down shirt and blazer. The couple hosted the event which “discussed the history and significance of Black art and how various communities can work together to preserve this vital piece of American history,” per a statement. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Tina Knowles were also in attendance.

Markle has championed a particular brand of luxe, pared-back fashion since bursting into the public eye. But it seems as though she and Mizrahi are upping the ante with their partnership. They’re allegedly eyeing top brands (Hermès, Bottega Veneta) with a focus on sleek, classic silhouettes—something Mizrahi is well-versed in as the image architect of stealth wealth Queen Jennifer Lawrence.

It’s safe to assume Markle will ramp up her public engagements (or, at least use that recently launched Instagram account) in the coming months as she continues to unveil her new lifestyle venture. So, expect plenty of standout styles from where this Carolina Hererra moment came from.

