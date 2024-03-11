While the rest of Hollywood spent the last 48 hours celebrating the Oscars in frilly frocks and sheer party dresses, Meghan Markle was over in Texas doing something entirely different. Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out to the SXSW Conference in Austin with her take on Springtime neutrals.

Markle, who joined Brooke Shields and Katie Couric for a panel discussion titled “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen,” sported a matching silk set from Italian brand Giuliva Heritage. The Duchess slipped into the label’s striped “Husband Shirt” which, after leaving a few buttons undone, she paired with their matching “Lena” maxi skirt. With spring right around the corner, it’s clear Markle isn’t in any rush to break out florals, or color for that matter, anytime soon.

The Duchess has always been a more pared-back dresser, so it’s fitting she’d double down on that approach for her latest appearance. The sighting comes just a few weeks after the Sussexes attended an Invictus Games event in Canada where, once again, Markle went all in on cool-toned fashion.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

The relaxed feel of Markle’s matching set continued with the rest of her look. She opted for tousled waves, dewy, natural makeup, and gold hoop earrings.

Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry showed his support in the crowd during the discussion where Markle touched on her motherhood journey and dealing with social media backlash.

Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“As moms, and as I was saying earlier when you're a new mom, it's a really vulnerable time," Markle explained, adding “The effect that social media can have on new mothers, even just the lack of sleep because they spend all this time scrolling, but it can also be really dizzying for them to see this portrayal of motherhood that looks so perfect when we all know it's not perfect. We all know that it's messy.”

Markle’s recent string of public appearances comes amidst reports of a “Hollywood reinvention.” Thankfully, she’s quenched Hollywood’s thirst for sheer fabric with some very chic Springtime classics.

