While some celebrity couples, like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, indulged in romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had something else in mind. On Wednesday, the Sussexes spent their holiday on the ski slopes to attend Harry’s Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Whistler, Canada.

Both Harry and Meghan looked bundled up for the subzero temperatures. Meghan hopped on the Winter Whites trend, sporting a crisp turtleneck sweater and matching pants. She styled those pieces with a longline puffer jacket, a black beanie, and snow boots. Glam was kept low-key, too, in the form of tousled waves and rosy cheeks. Harry, for his part, continued the casual feel of Meghan’s look—opting to pair dark-wash jeans with a black Eddie Bauer coat. The Prince rounded out his look with a gray beanie and black sunglasses.

Harry’s Invictus Games will host its first winter edition in Canada next year, hence the Sussexes’ visit to the snowy locale. Athletes will compete in the categories of indoor sports, alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. “As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” Harry said in a statement.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Sussexes trip to Canada comes just days after Harry hopped across the pond to visit his father, King Charles III, who recently announced his cancer diagnosis. Per sources, Harry briefly reunited with Charles at Clarence House in London before the King departed the city for Sandrigham to attend an event with Queen Camilla (for what it’s worth, British tabloids are reporting that Harry “didn’t want to be in the same room” with Camilla during his visit).

The visit was the father and son’s first publicized meeting in just under a year—they last crossed paths during Charles’ coronation ceremony in May 2023.

Although Markle did not make her way to London to visit Charles, she and Harry are set to mingle with members participating in the games throughout the remainder of this week—so, expect to see more of the Sussexes in the coming days.