Like many loved-up couples, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day. Most couples, though, were likely not treated to a private booth in one of Paris’ celebrity hotspots or, for that matter, decked out in luxury vintage fashion and a 15 carat diamond. But, truly, Rihanna and and A$AP Rocky aren’t most couples. Last night, the parents of two were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at the restaurant César in Paris while wearing some pretty serious fashion.

Let’s begin with Rocky, who was seen gifting his partner a bouquet of red roses during their Parisian evening. The rapper sported a black jacket and pants that he styled with diamond earrings and wide-framed sunglasses. While Rocky channeled his signature casual cool style, Rihanna was busy indulging in some statement dressing of her own. The singer went with a champagne color way for her look that she topped with a trio of ultra-luxe pieces—two of which just so happened to be over decades old.

Rihanna layered a fox fur stole, from the Tom Ford-designed Yves Saint Laurent fall 2003 runway show, over her gauzy sheer blouse. The singer has proven herself to be a proponent of gargantuan furs in the past—mainly archival, from the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Chanel—but this YSL number was the perfect compliment to her night out look.

BACKGRID

The same stole was shown on the French brand’s runway with a satin silk dress. Rihanna’s vintage grails didn’t end there—she also slipped into a lingerie-inspired skirt from John Galliano’s spring 2004 collection for Dior.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Like just about everything she does, Rihanna put her own spin on both of these vintage finds, styling them with round sunglasses, pin straight hair, and a furry Louis Vuitton mini bag. Of course, the star had some major jewelry happenings too. She wrapped Messika’s velvet rope choker, complete with a 2-carat pink diamond and a 15 carat pear shaped diamond, around her neck.

Rihanna has been playing around with her personal style quite a bit recently. In the past few months, she’s channeled everything from ’50s Dior to alt-punk Chopova Lowena. Through it all, though, the star has maintained a rather serious commitment to ultra-rare vintage fashion.