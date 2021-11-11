Meghan Markle is taking full advantage of her emancipation from the royal family when it comes to style. Over the past year or so, she has broken free from the confining rules of royal dressing and has come into her own as she and Prince Harry have settled into their American life. While previously, a red carpet event might call for a caped column dress, Markle stunned last night in a bold, sleeveless ballgown, proving her independence through style.

While attending the Salute to Freedom Gala at New York's Intrepid Museum on Wednesday night, Markle stepped out in a red Carolina Herrera gown designed by the very American Wes Gordon, with a cinched waist, low-cut neckline, and slit up the middle of the skirt. She paired the gown with a slicked-back bun, red Giuseppe Zanotti slingback heels, and a poppy pinned to her chest to honor those who have died in the war. Harry, meanwhile, kept things simple, opting for a black tux with his own military badges and poppy pin.

Markle has been busy in New York this week, having attended the New York Times' DealBook conference on Tuesday. While there, she spoke about the negative effect of tabloids, saying they should “come with a warning label like cigarettes do,” according to The Independent. Markle has been very open about the hazardous effects the UK’s tabloids had on her mental health during her time in the England. Markle also took the time to speak about paid family leave, a cause she has championed as of late. She revealed that she has been calling members of Congress about the issue. “I just get the phone number, and I call and have a conversation,” she told Andrew Ross Sorkin at the summit. “People are pretty surprised, I think.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images