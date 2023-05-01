The Best Tweets and Memes From the 2023 Met Gala

It’s the first Monday of May, which means it’s time once again for fashion’s biggest night. As celebrities (and their stylists, assistants, and glam squads) descend upon Fifth Avenue to attend the Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Twitterati are watching along, and, as always adding colorful commentary to what is already always a vibrant night.

This year, the Costume Institute is honoring the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld, the famed designer (and cat lover) who helmed or otherwise worked with fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Chloé, Patou, and his own eponymous line. The dress code of the evening was simply “In honor of Karl” prompting the stars to pay tribute to Lagerfeld in myriad ways—whether it was with accessories inspired by his beloved cat Choupette, a slew of camellia accents, or by keeping their sunglasses on throughout the night. As usual, some folks seemed to miss or ignore outright the memo on the theme. See below for the best Twitter reactions and memes of the night:

First, a call back to Met Gala memes past:

Newbies got some love:

For some it wasn’t who was there, but who wasn’t:

On Met Gala Monday, everyone’s a critic:

The men were not spared:

Though they actually came through.

There were many more revelations.

And of course, everyone waited for Rihanna’s final entrance.