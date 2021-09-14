MET GALA

Celebrities Couple Up on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

by W Staff
ASAP and Rihanna
The cutest trend at the 2021 Met Gala? Well, that would be celebrities bringing their significant others to walk the carpet for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. The celebrity pairs were out in full force—Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the Biebers—and we also got a couple’s carpet debut courtesy of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Even Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came together (albeit off the carpet and inside the event at the museum) and shared a masked makeout moment at the Met Gala this year. See all of the celebrity couples—some coordinated, some not—who attended the Met Gala together, here.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Kirsten Corley Bennett and Chance the Rapper
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman