Mia Goth Sheers Up the Drop-Waist Renaissance

The recent fall 2026 runways were rife with drop-waist silhouettes, recalling the 1920s shape with a modern sensibility. And at W Magazine and Dior’s pre-Oscars dinner in Los Angeles last night, Mia Goth gave the runway renaissance an awards-worthy twist.

Stepping out to the star-studded event, the Frankenstein star wore a sleeveless Dior evening dress designed in a floral metallic fabric. Up top, the design was prim, with a high mock neck and opaque finish, but got progressively more sheer. It also revealed a glimpse of her black thong beneath the diaphanous skirt. But the real draw was the dress’s silhouette.

Instead of nipping in Goth’s waist, the garment dropped at the hip. The midi skirt had a slight pannier effect to it, jutting out from the sides with two draped panels. Goth styled the show piece minimally, opting for just a pair of black sandals as she mingled with guests like fellow Dior ambassadors Greta Lee and Taylor Russell, Teyana Taylor, and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

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Anderson’s Dior has been a go-to for Goth this awards season. The actor wore creations by the designer at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice, and, most recently, at the SAG Actor Awards. There, Goth channeled another historic shape that’s experiencing a second-coming—the Victorian-era pannier—in an asymmetric, sequined lace gown.

The waist was a point of contention this season, with the likes of Anderson showing peplum bar jackets and Matthieu Blazy creating swinging evening dresses with virtually no waist for his latest Chanel collection. If the runways signaled a drop-waist revival, Goth is already making a case for it in the real world.