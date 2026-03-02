At the 2026 SAG Actor Awards in Los Angeles last night, guests were charged with “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s,” per the event’s newly-instituted dress code. That didn’t stop Mia Goth from simultaneously rewinding the clock further back, all while leaping ahead far in the future. The art house scream queen stepped out in a skirt with a silhouette straight out of the Victorian era, but rendered in a sheer lace that felt unmistakably now.

Designed by Jonathan Anderson for Dior, Goth’s dress layered a sheer pale red base underneath sequined black lace netting. A bustle exploded on one side of the dress. The detail featured stacked tulle ruffles that added considerable volume to the silhouette. The remainder of Goth’s dress, including its low-cut back, followed a more traditional path. She finished the look with her signature pin-straight curtain bangs, glowing skin, and diamond drop earrings.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Brianna Bryson/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Goth attended the Actor Awards as part of the Frankenstein cast. (She and her co-stars, including Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac, were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.) At first glance, the look might seem to draw directly from the film’s period wardrobe. But the side bustle, in fact, has been a hallmark of Jonathan Anderson’s time at Dior so far. He’s reimagined the fussy Victorian detail in modern ways, like on men’s cargo shorts and in sheer evening wear like Goth’s.

It’s a similar approach Goth followed throughout the Frankenstein press tour last year, embracing subtle historical references filtered through a distinctly modern lens with pieces like hauntingly sheer lace dresses and draped-to-perfection slips.