Michelle Williams Brings Back the Boho Statement Necklace

Michelle Williams is staying true to the origins of the Boho aesthetic. The actor tackled the free-spirited trend yesterday with help from an accessory indicative of the mid-2000s: the tassel statement necklace.

Williams, out promoting her new Hulu show Dying For Sex in New York City, slipped into a black babydoll slip from Chloé. Under creative director Chemena Kamali, the French label is the driving force behind the recent Boho resurgence. While not everyone who shops the label needs to go all in on the aesthetic, Williams was game to heighten the trend with her accessories. To start, she wore structured glasses and thigh-high black boots that sat just underneath the hem of her dress. A burgundy shoulder bag with chunky gold hardware brought a touch of color. But it was Williams’s long, gold chain with a tassel dangling at the end that really caught our eye.

Statement accessories have never truly gone out of fashion, but Williams’s addition was entirely on par with the styling choices of OG Boho girls like Sienna Miller, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Kate Moss.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

When Boho reigned supreme back in the aughts, a free-spirited necklace was the ultimate finishing piece. Think Miller and her haphazard layering of gold chains and the Olsen twins’s bright Boho beads at the Met Gala. Within this recent revival of the Boho look, though, statement jewelry usually falls on the back burner in favor of other accessories. Perhaps, stars are afraid of some organized chaos within their outfits—but that free-flowing look is what made the original Boho trend so special.

Nowadays, celebrities seem to prefer styling their Boho ready-to-wear with an unstructured bag featuring bold hardware, daring footwear—items Williams had in mind too—and perhaps even a chunky, studded belt. But Williams’s addition of a dangling necklace here, especially one with all those charms and tassels, proved she’s done her homework on nailing an authentic Boho look.