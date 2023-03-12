Your first Academy Awards as a nominee is a big night, one that is likely rivaled by only a few other occasions. The birth of your first child, probably, or perhaps your wedding day. It’s fitting, then, that Michelle Yeoh, who is nominated at the 95th annual Oscars for the first time, dressed like a bride for the occasion.

The actress arrived to the champagne-colored red carpet (it’s the first time in 62 years the Oscars carpet hasn’t been red), in a white Dior haute couture gown. The dress featured layers of white tulle covered in fringe with a sheer panel topping the upper chest. Yeoh accessorized the look with jewels from Moussaieff, including diamond chandelier earrings and a gorgeous headband, which she wore in her curled hair. Just add a veil and Yeoh could convincingly walk down the aisle.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But this isn’t Yeoh’s wedding night, though the actress could very well end up being the belle of the ball. Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and she is most definitely a front runner. It is assumed the award will go either to Yeoh or Cate Blanchett, as the two have been duking it all award season, but Yeoh’s win at the SAG Awards last month definitely boosts her chances. If she does win, Yeoh will be the first Asian actress to take home the award. She is only the second Asian woman to be nominated in the category, the first being Mumbai-born Merle Oberon, who was nominated in 1936 for The Dark Angel, though at the time, no one knew Oberon’s true heritage, as she claimed to be born in Tasmania out of fear of racist backlash, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But even if Yeoh doesn’t take home her own personal statuette tonight, there is a good chance she will be sharing the love with the rest of her Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, as the film is also favored for Best Film. So, between those two awards, hopefully we will get to see Yeoh have her moment on stage in her matrimonial gown at some point on Sunday night.