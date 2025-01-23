In Anora, Mikey Madison wanders through the clubs of Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach, but her latest outfit is more appropriate for Washington, DC (or Madison Avenue, perhaps?). Yesterday, on the eve of her first-ever Oscar nomination, Madison slipped into a ladylike outfit that would have gotten the Jackie Kennedy stamp of approval.

Madison donned a baby blue mini skirt and matching suit jacket from Patou topped with a black over coat. This particular shade of “Tiffany” blue was a go-to for Kennedy during her tenure as First Lady. She famously wore the color for her husband John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961. All Madison needed to really go full-on Kennedy was a matching pillbox hat.

Instead, the actress finished off her look with a padded St. Agni handbag, black cat-eye glasses, and Ferragamo heels.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Madison, working with the celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi this awards season, has clearly defined her red carpet style since her turn in Anora. The actress generally prefers classic silhouettes like her latest, sticking to cold-shoulder Louis Vuitton designs, the occasional flash of see-through lace, and baby doll dresses from Prada. Madison’s riskier looks usually come in the form of sheer or sequined fabric, like the gold foil Bottega Veneta number she wore to the Golden Globe Awards last month. The piece was one of the last dresses designed by the brand’s former creative director, Matthieu Blazy.

Madison now gears up for March’s Oscars. Her fellow nominees in the cataegory include Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Fernanda Torres.

“I am in my bed in a hotel in New York, feeling very grateful” Madison said of her nomination, adding “I was on FaceTime with my mom, my dad, my dog and my twin brother this morning, and I’m humbled; absolutely overjoyed. My heart is broken for Los Angeles right now, but I feel like as a community, everyone’s coming together and celebrating film in a beautiful way.