The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2026

For spring 2026, all eyes are on Milan, where multiple debuts are making the Italian city one of the most anticipated stops of the season. Demna has already released his debut collection for Gucci, upping the excitement, but we still have introductions from Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta and Dario Vitale at Versace on the horizon; Simone Bellotti made her debut at Jil Sander on the morning of September 24.

The shows kick off with Glenn Martens’s latest for Diesel. Fendi, Ferragamo, Prada, Max Mara, and more Milan classics fill out the rest of the packed calendar, which features 55 physical shows and 67 presentations. David Koma is set to show his sophomore collection for Blumarine, while London-based brand Knwls will join the Milan contingent for the first time. The week will culminate with a Giorgio Armani show, the first since the designer’s death earlier this month. The event is sure to be an emotional one.

After more slimmed-down calendars in New York and London, Milan is sure to wake up the fashion set, and you won’t want to miss one collection from the style capital. Keep checking back here as we stay updated on the best fashion moments from the third stop on the fashion month train.

