Miley Cyrus Puts a Leg-First Twist on the Statement Belt

You’ll have to look closely to realize that Miley Cyrus’s statement belt isn’t just for show. The singer stepped out in New York City yesterday wearing a thin leather belt that was tasked with holding up her dress’s long leg slit. Not a small feat considering that the detail nearly went up to Cyrus’s waist.

The singer, currently gearing up to release her new visual album Something Beautiful, slipped into a fitted black dress from Coperni’s fall 2025 collection. True to Cyrus’s string of recent press looks, the piece was short on ornamentation aside from a matching belt placed along the singer’s hips. The accessory was tucked into belt loops and fastened to a small strip of leather that created an Angelina Jolie-esque leg slit. The almost garter-like detail allowed for slight ruching along the skirt and paired nicely with the singer’s rockstar glasses and pointed-toe heels.

There’s been a surge of “useless” statement belts among the celebrity set both on and off the red carpet, but Cyrus’s was meant for both form and function.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Cyrus has been busy in the Big Apple over the past few days after announcing her new project in late March. She started off her week with a recording session at the infamous Electric Lady Studios, where she again opted for an all-black palette. She wore a simple tank top and loose jeans, both from the New York label Khaite, paired with tortoise shell glasses and a shaggy hairstyle. Yesterday, Cyrus put her spin on men’s shirting, picking out a pinstripe Oxford shirt and dress pants by Proenza Schouler (with an exposed black bra, no less) and a sheer button-down with simple blue jeans.

Yes, Cyrus has amassed quite a vintage collection over the years. But there’s something to be said for the more pared-back looks she’s been wearing in this new era. Not every day calls for archival Mugler, which Cyrus wore with aplomb to tease her new album. Most days, something like along the lines of a classic black dress, a multi-purpose statement belt, and a long leg slit will do the trick.