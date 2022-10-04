Milly Alcock’s run on House of the Dragon may be over, but her journey into fashion is just getting started. The actress attended the Louis Vuitton spring 2023 show in Paris on Tuesday, wearing a look that very much proves her rightful place among the rest of the HBO show’s fashionable cast.

Alcock attended the presentation held at the Louvre in the full look worn by Hoyeon Jung to open the brand’s fall 2022 show at the Musée d’Orsay in March. Funny enough, Jung also opened the show on Tuesday, continuing her longstanding relationship with Nicolas Ghesquière and Vuitton. Alcock’s ensemble is a fun one, comprised of oversized gray striped trousers and a white button down. Combined with the large floral tie and brown leather jacket, it almost looks like Alcock raided her father’s closet in order to come up with the ensemble. Luckily, Alcock was able to pull it off and make sure the oversized outfit didn’t wear her.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Alcock is just one of the many Dragon cast members who have taken over fashion month this season. Ahead of PFW, Alcock attended both the Burberry and 16Arlington shows in London. Her onscreen rival, Emily Carey, has also been making the rounds, appearing front row at Balmain and Fendi while Alcock’s older counterpart, Emma D’Arcy, sat front row at Acne Studios.

Alcock might have also run into Thrones predecessor at the Vuitton show. Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark herself, also sat front row next to husband Joe Jonas. Sadly, cameras didn’t catch any interaction between the two. Though, don’t read that much into it. Vuitton always brings out scores of celebrities.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Still, it’s all enough to make you think this is Westeros Fashion Week, though that would have undoubtedly included more capes, tulle headpieces, and dramatic sleeves (though some of the pieces from brands like Thom Browne, Balmain, and Wiederhoeft look to almost have a touch of Westerosi influence).

Between their prevalence at fashion month and their collectively successful red carpet appearances during Dragon’s premieres, it’s clear that Alcock, Carey, and the rest of the cast have officially joined the next gen of style stars.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images