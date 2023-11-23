As the daughter of designer and model Kimora Lee Simmons, fashion has been a part of Ming Lee Simmons’ life from the get go. As a toddler, Simmons was posted up on the front rows of New York Fashion Week where her mom’s cult-favorite line, Baby Phat, was a rather hot ticket. Along with her younger sister, Aoki, Simmons was strutting on the catwalk and posing in campaigns as soon as she could put one foot in front of the other (perhaps her godmother Tyra Banks gave her a few tips).

As she moved out of her teeny bopper years into adulthood (and with a degree in fashion from NYU in tow), the model went on to star in campaigns for brands like SKIMS and Good American. Though she’s only in her early 20s, she’s become a fixture at the presentations of brands like LaQuan Smith, Y/Project, Elie Saab, Marni, and more. While she’s always been prone to a stylish mother-daughter moment on the red carpet with Kimora, solo, she’s taken a liking to semi-sheer styles, statement-making dresses, and reworked classics. Below, take a look back at Ming Lee Simmons’ best style moments, from her toddler years to now.

2023: Balmain Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week show, Simmons suited up in a tailored two-piece mini dress that she paired with a lace bra and sky-high heels.

2023: Y/Project Show @mingleesimmons Prior to taking her place on the front row, Simmons posed on Y/Project’s step and repeat in a fuzzy, dramatic gown and pointed brown heels.

2023: Elie Saab Show Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elie Saab’s spring/summer 2024 runway show, the star turned up in a lace long sleeve shirt, exposed bra, and glittery wool skirt.

2023: Marni Show @mingleesimmons The white-on-black of Simmons’ socks perfectly matched her checkered blazer as she attended Marni’s Paris Fashion Week presentation.

2023: LaQuan Smith Show @mingleesimmons With her mom Kimora at her side, Simmons attended LaQuan’s Smith runway show in a striped, sheer bodycon dress that she wore with patent leather heels.

2023: Tommy Hilfiger Brunch Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For a Tommy Hilfiger brunch, the model pulled out the brand’s signature denim and oxford shirting.

2023: Dwyane Wade FWRD Event Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just like the old days, Ming matched with her mom for a Dwyane Wade FWRD event in plunging, cut-out LBDS and strappy heels.

2023: Elie Saab Couture Show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simmons pulled out this lace and sheer couture number for Elie Saab’s 2023 runway show in Paris.

2023: Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Show Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As she arrived to Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show in 2023, all eyes were on Simmons as she wore a multi-color crochet dress.

2023: Prabal Gurung Show Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The model got in on fashion’s sheer obsession with transparent wide-leg pants for Prabal Gurung’s New York Fashion Week show.

2022: amfAR Gala Los Angeles Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the amfAR Gala Los Angeles, the star hit the step and repeat in a form-fitting black gown complete with cut-out and criss-cross detailing at the neck.

2021: Baby Phat Celebration Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Simmons mixed lingerie dressing and lace for her mom’s Baby Phat event in 2021.

2019: Marc Jacobs Show Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Marc Jacobs’ 2019 runway presentation, the star incorporated blue and purple into her knitted show look.

2017: Midnight at the Oasis Benefit Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simmons matched in red florals with her sister Aoki for a 2017 benefit.

2017: Kimora Lee Simmons Presentation Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Kimora’s NYFW presentation, Simmons modeled a feathered and sequined number.

2012: New York Fashion Week John Parra/WireImage/Getty Images Always a front row regular, Simmons hit up New York Fashion Week in 2012 with her mom and sister.

2009: Hello Kitty. Celebration Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simmons looked as adorable as ever for a 2009 Hello Kitty event.

2007: UNICEF Snowflake Lighting Steven A Henry/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ming and Aoki bundled up in matching outerwear for a 2007 UNICEF event in New York City.

2002: Baby Phat Show Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Right by her mom’s side, Simmons attended her Baby Phat runway show in 2002.