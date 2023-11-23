Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
As the daughter of designer and model Kimora Lee Simmons, fashion has been a part of Ming Lee Simmons’ life from the get go. As a toddler, Simmons was posted up on the front rows of New York Fashion Week where her mom’s cult-favorite line, Baby Phat, was a rather hot ticket. Along with her younger sister, Aoki, Simmons was strutting on the catwalk and posing in campaigns as soon as she could put one foot in front of the other (perhaps her godmother Tyra Banks gave her a few tips).
As she moved out of her teeny bopper years into adulthood (and with a degree in fashion from NYU in tow), the model went on to star in campaigns for brands like SKIMS and Good American. Though she’s only in her early 20s, she’s become a fixture at the presentations of brands like LaQuan Smith, Y/Project, Elie Saab, Marni, and more. While she’s always been prone to a stylish mother-daughter moment on the red carpet with Kimora, solo, she’s taken a liking to semi-sheer styles, statement-making dresses, and reworked classics. Below, take a look back at Ming Lee Simmons’ best style moments, from her toddler years to now.