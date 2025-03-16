High in the French Alps, where the air is rarefied and the clientele even more so, Courchevel provided the most epic of settings for Moncler’s latest Grenoble destination show. If last year’s enchanted forest presentation in St. Moritz seemed impossible to top, the Milan-based luxury house managed to do just that—quite literally—by taking over the Courchevel Altiport, the highest airport in Europe at approximately 6,600 feet above sea level. As the show notes declared, for a brand born in the mountains, the goal was to embody “altitude as an attitude.”

Held on Saturday, March 15, the show marked the climax of a weekend in which over 250 guests were invited to immerse themselves in Courchevel’s ultra-luxurious offerings—Michelin-starred restaurants, five-star chalets, and not one but two Moncler boutiques. Known for fusing high fashion with technical innovation, Moncler Grenoble is built for the slopes but designed with an eye for peak style (pun intended), making it a natural fit not just for Courchevel’s jet-setting regulars who ski in custom gear by day and pop bottles of vintage Dom Pérignon by night, but also for street style stars and trendsetters the world over.

Even for the most jaded fashion editor, the production was an unforgettable spectacle—thanks, in large part, to Mother Nature. Shortly before the show began, a snowstorm swept through the alpine setting, transforming the Altiport’s landing strip-turned-runway into a swirling snow globe illuminated by world-class laser lights. Every single attendee, including the members of a live orchestra, was wrapped in a sleek white Moncler puffer cape, turning the audience into a monochrome tableau of hooded, snow-capped figures. After posing for their requisite photos, front-row stars Anne Hathaway, Adrien Brody, Jessica Chastain, Penn Badgley, Ashley Park, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Cindy Bruna, and more bundled up in the same duvet-like outerwear. (Brody, fresh off his second Oscar win, surveyed the scene and quipped that his all-black ensemble made him feel like a Bond villain—perhaps hinting at a future role?)

Adrien Brody Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Through the storm, the models emerged with purpose, unfazed by the elements in their high-tech ski suits, lace-up boots, and patchwork nylon shells. Fashion icons Amber Valletta, Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes, and Eva Herzigova commanded the runway, their presence noticeable even through the blur of the falling snow. Outerwear reigned supreme, from looped chunky sweater coats and intarsia knits to belted jackets, while the collection also featured a cozy take on return-to-office dressing, with matching cable knit and bouclé skirt sets with oversized furry collars.

Amber Valletta Courtesy of Moncler

For the grand finale—a moment so theatrical it made Broadway look like child’s play—the cast of 140 models stood in formation before a spotlight, frozen in time like a Moncler Grenoble army as the orchestra played Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve. Snowflakes glittered in the lights, and as the final note echoed through the mountains, the audience erupted in applause, awed by the sheer grandeur of it all. Here, a taste of performance-driven mountain glamour as only Moncler can deliver.

Adriana Lima Courtesy of Moncler

Eva Herzigova Courtesy of Moncler

Doutzen Kroes Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler