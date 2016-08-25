Blake Lively’s Transformation, From Girl Next Door to Red Carpet Bombshell

Ever since starring in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants back in 2005, Blake Lively has been a red carpet staple. When the actress first stepped on the scene, she relied heavily on her California roots, wearing flowing dresses with long, beaded necklaces. After landing the role of Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, however, the actress amped up the glamour and was clearly inspired by her character’s iconic closet. Suddenly, Lively was wearing the top designers, showing up to events in gorgeous gowns and couture pieces straight off the runway. Now, Lively isn’t so quick to hit the red carpet as she used to be, but we know when she does, she will turn a look worthy of a headline. So, ahead of her stint as a Met Gala cohost (a role she gained most likely thanks to her impeccable red carpet track record at the event), take a look back at Lively’s style evolution, from 2005 to now.

2022: The Adam Project Premiere Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images Lively supported her husband in this multicolored Atelier Versace Spring 2019 silk chiffon gown at the premiere of his movie, The Adam Project.

2022: The Music Man Opening Night Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We know Lively loves a good suit, so this deep purple Sergio Hudson fall 2021 ensemble was an obvious choice for the Broadway opening night.

2021: Free Guy Premiere Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her first red carpet in over a year and a half Lively wore a sparkly pink cutout dress from Prabal Gurung resort 2022.

2020: The Rhythm Section Premiere Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images This off-the-shoulder velvet Dolce & Gabbana gown oozes glamour, but Lively’s black Louboutin boots were a bit of an unexpected choice to pair with it.

2019: Pokémon Detective Pikachu Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Lively used the occasion of her husband’s premiere as an opportunity to announce she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. The actress showed off her bump in a yellow sequin dress from Retrofête while Ryan Reynolds looked dapper in a beige Brunello Cucinelli suit with a denim vest.

2018: A Simple Favor Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The press tour for A Simple Favor saw Lively in every kind of suit under the sun, including this pale pink custom three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren she wore to the movie’s premiere in London.

2018: MTV Video Music Awards Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively stuck with her suit streak at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when she showed up in this Ralph & Russo fall 2018 couture pantsuit with dramatic accordion trousers.

2018: Deadpool 2 Premiere Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images Looking very much on theme with a black and red color scheme, Lively showed up to the premiere of Deadpool 2 in this sequin strapless dress from Brandon Maxwell.

2018: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lively’s incredibly intricate, Atelier Versace gown from the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala remains one of the best looks from the event in its history.

2018: A Quiet Place Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The leather bodice of this Chanel fall 2017 couture dress Lively wore to the premiere for A Quiet Place adds a nice contrast from the tweed shin-length skirt.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The golden fringe detailing on this Atelier Versace dress made it seem like it was poured on to Lively, and the blue and gold feathers at the bottom added the perfect amount of drama for the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala.

2017: People’s Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively channeled Tina Turner in this fun fringe mini dress from Elie Saab spring 2017 at the People’s Choice Awards in January 2017.

2017: Golden Globes George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The A-list couple oozed glamour at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Reynolds looked great in his classic black tux, but all eyes were clearly on Lively in this gorgeous black and gold Atelier Versace number.

2016: Café Society Premiere Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Lively went a bit more casual for the Café Society premiere, wearing this Carolina Herrera mini dress with floral appliques in July 2016.

2016: The Shallows Premiere James Devaney/WireImage Why decide between leather and tulle when you can have both? That was clearly Lively’s thought when she wore this contrasting Carolina Herrera dress to The Shallows premiere in New York City.

2016: The BFG Premiere Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively looked like a modern day Cinderella in this blue Atelier Versace gown, which covered her baby bump in crystals at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.

2016: Met Gala picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images While everyone else at the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala was wearing robot-inspired pieces, Lively took a different route in this romantic Burberry gown.

2015: The Age of Adaline Premiere Taylor Hill/FilmMagic For the New York City premiere of The Age of Adaline, Lively wore a red Monique Lhuillier corset gown that featured a halter lace bodice with a voluminous feather layered skirt.

2014: CFDA Fashion Awards Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Looking adorable in this glittering Michael Kors resort 2014 mini dress, Lively attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

2014: The Captive Premiere Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic Lively embodied Hollywood glamour in a stunning black and white silk crepe strapless Gucci gown while attending the Captive premiere at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

2014: Mr. Turner Premiere Jean Catuffe/FilmMagic/Getty Images This iridescent Chanel spring 2014 couture sequin-covered dress was a fun choice for Lively.

2014: Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lively went classic in this burgundy Gucci gown with a unique neckline and high slit at the opening ceremony for the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2014.

2014: Met Gala Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Charles James: Beyond Fashion Costume Institute Gala called for classic old Hollywood styles and Lively did not disappoint in this gold Gucci gown.

2013: Turbo Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage A nude-colored pencil skirt and sheer tank, both by Burberry, looked fresh and elegant at the 2013 New York City Turbo film premiere.

2013: Met Gala Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic Lively posed at the 2013 Punk: Chaos to Couture Met Gala in another Gucci gown, this one with black feathers, embroidery, and embellishments.

2013: The Croods Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images This burgundy mini dress from Marios Schwab fall 2013 had the interesting and unexpected detail of a PVC chest plate and a white hemline.

2012: Savages Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lively looked like an old Hollywood star in this Zuhair Murad couture gown at the Savages premiere in Los Angeles.

2011: Gossip Girl Celebrates 100 Episodes Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the occasion of Gossip Girl’s 100th episode celebration, Lively wore this fringed Marchesa spring 2012 dress.

2011: Teen Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively looked fun and fresh in this orange leather Gucci resort 2012 dress at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2011.

2011: Green Lantern Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Is it a coincidence that Lively wore this bridal-looking Chanel spring 2009 couture dress to the premiere of Green Lantern, the movie where she just so happened to meet her husband, Reynolds? We think not.

2011: MTV Movie Awards PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Lively had some fun with color at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards when she showed up to the red carpet in this cobalt blue Michael Kors dress with purple suede Louboutin pumps.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage This Chanel fall 2009 haute couture nude-illusion dress Lively wore to the 2011 Met Gala was clearly Grecian-inspired.

2011: Time 100 Gala FilmMagic Channeling her inner mermaid, Lively complimented her new strawberry blonde locks with a teal Zuhair Murad chiffon gown at the Time 100 Gala.

2010: CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards George Napolitano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively wore a black Chanel spring 2011 dress with a crocheted and feathered skirt and a pair of maroon Louboutin pumps in November 2010.

2010: The Town Premiere Bryce Vickmark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the premiere of The Town in September 2010, Lively looked very prim and proper in black crepe pencil dress with some lace detailing on the bust from Antonio Berardi’s fall 2010 collection.

2010: Toronto International Film Festival Jason Merritt/Getty Images The actress looked incredibly stunning while attending The Town premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in a red Chanel dress with floral appliqués and coordinating closed-toe pumps.

2010: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage At the 2010 American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity Met Gala, Lively showed off her phenomenal legs while wearing this cobalt blue Marchesa mini dress with floral appliques.

2009: Sherlock Holmes Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage The actress won first place on every best dressed list when she wore this Dolce & Gabbana mini dress to the Sherlock Holmes New York premiere in 2009.

2009: Where The Wild Things Are Premiere Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images There was no lack of details on this Marchesa spring 2010 dress, which featured a nude corset covered in black lace and a feathered mini skirt.

2009: Emmy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The lady in red, Lively, looked flawless in a Versace gown with a plunging neckline and high split at the 2009 Emmy Awards.

2009: CFDA Fashion Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Lively looked like a real life Barbie in this pink Michael Kors fall 2009 strapless dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2009.

2009: Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Years before Angelina Jolie showed off her leg in Versace at the Oscars, Lively did it in this blue chiffon gown by the brand at the 2009 Met Gala.

2009: Golden Globe Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively paired her signature Californian messy waves with a blue Nina Ricci dress for the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

2008: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images While attending the 2008 Teen Choice Awards, Lively wore a one-shoulder purple Tadashi Shoji dress, with a large black belt and black pumps.

2008: The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Lively’s orange Gucci maxi dress at the 2008 premier of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 was the epitome of bohemian chic.

2008: The CW Network Upfronts Getty Images While attending The CW’s Upfronts event in 2008, Lively glowed as she wore a taffeta gold Dolce and Gabbana dress and a cluster of beaded necklaces.

2008: Met Gala Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively wore this strapless Ralph Lauren mermaid gown when she attended her first ever Met Gala with then-boyfriend Penn Badgley in May 2008.

2007: Gossip Girl Launch Party Scott Wintrow/Getty Images Lively channeled Marlene Dietrich in a black satin pantsuit with seductively curled hair and an unbuttoned white shirt at the CW’s Gossip Girl launch party.

2007: The CW Network Upfronts Jason Kempin/FilmMagic The actress was chic and sophisticated in a white dress at the CW Upfronts event in 2007.

2005: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Fresh off her first major movie role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 17-year-old Lively wore a simple, strapless yellow jersey dress to the 2005 Teen Choice Awards.

2005: The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively stunned in this satin orange dress at the premiere of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.