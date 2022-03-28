While the rest of the world is still digesting last night’s Academy Awards, Naomi Campbell is putting family first. On Monday morning, the 51-year-old supermodel Instagrammed a series of photos in honor of the U.K.’s Mother’s Day, marking her first celebration of the holiday as a mom. “Gods Greatest Blessing !!,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#blessed” and “#grateful.” The first photo found Naomi holding and kissing a child in a park that appeared to be in Paris, with the latter wearing a lilac cardigan atop a green plaid dress with adorable matching green velvet Mary Janes. Altogether, the post featured three generations of Campbells: Next came snapshots of Naomi’s mother Valerie Morris-Campbell—who made her own post captioned “#happiness #proudmom #proundgrandma # unconditionallove”—with her granddaughter and a young Naomi back in the day.

Naomi has maintained her privacy since announcing that she had fulfilled her dream of becoming a mom last May. She has yet to share the baby’s name, and had only posted a photo of her feet—clad in miniature Gucci, of course—before the pair appeared together on the cover of British Vogue last month. (On that occasion, the youngest Campbell forewent clothing altogether.)

“She wasn’t adopted—she’s my child,” Naomi said in the accompanying cover story. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” What’s more, parenthood has fit surprisingly easily in her schedule: Apparently Baby Naomi also loves a jet set life, to the point that she and her mom spent the winter holidays jetting from the south of France to Qatar to London to Los Angeles over the course of a matter of days. “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me—no whimpering taking off or landing,” Naomi added. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot.” Hopefully, it won’t be long before we get to see for ourselves.