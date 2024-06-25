Chanel couture and Nike sneakers? Naomi Campbell is on board. Today, the supermodel went full sneaker-head as she hit Paris is bespoke sparkles and her trusty basketball shoes.

Following Chanel’s fall 2024 couture runway presentation on Tuesday afternoon, Campbell was spotted leaving The Ritz Hotel in her show look, but with an unexpected twist. Instead of the black kitten heels she sported to sit front row, Campbell slipped into a pair of high-top Nike Air Jordans. Her sneakers, which she left untied, were designed in a bold purple and white color way. Campbell paired her shoes with a disco ball skirt set from Chanel. She sported a cropped suit jacket that she paired with a knee-length pencil skirt.

The super has long been a proponent of comfy sneakers in various settings, having taken a particular liking to Nike’s signature Air Jordan silhouette. She’s incorporated the shoe into several facets of her wardrobe—from dressier moments like this one to more laid-back fashion week outings like she had back in 2021. But, truly, is there greater flex than pairing six-figure couture with cult-favorite basketball sneakers?

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

For Chanel’s couture show, which was designed by an in-house team following the departure of former creative director Virgine Viard earlier this month, Campbell went for a more classic footwear choice. She showed off a pair of the brand’s almond-toe pumps that featured a sleek ankle strap. The model also sported diamond chandelier earrings, a sweeping bouffant ‘do, and left her cat-eye sunglasses for later.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Campbell’s Paris Fashion Week outing comes just days after she unveiled a career-spanning perspective at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. The model fêted the exhibition, which features over 100 of her personal outfits, with two plunging party outfits and events attended by the likes of Kate Moss, Daphne Guinness, and Adwoa Aboah.

“To stand in front of my wardrobe is a humbling experience,” Campbell said at the event. “Vivid memories replay bygone conversations with the legendary designers who were among my closest friends and collaborators. I hope you will get to know the love stories behind the clothes.”