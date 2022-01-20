Naomi Campbell Pulls Double Duty at the Louis Vuitton Show

Naomi Campbell is a busy woman, we know that. Not only does she have her baby daughter at home, but she is also a working model pulling a double shift at the Louis Vuitton menswear fall/winter 22/23 show. The model gave her fans all they could ever want on Thursday, when she got dressed up, posed for front row pics ahead of the presentation, only to then sneak back stage and later walk the runway.

When Campbell arrived at Virgil Abloh’s final LV show in Paris, she wore a white and beige ensemble that resembles what would happen if a Louis Vuitton varsity jacket had a collision with those snap on workout pants. The result is a very cool, dress/jacket hybrid marked with Anime-style lettering from the French fashion house. She paired the look with her signature oversized sunglasses and some metal-toed boots.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Campbell stayed true to the color palette when she stepped out on the runway not long after, this time in a white tailored men’s coat, with a white shirt and lace pants underneath. On the model’s head sat a slightly askew hat, while white sneakers covered her feet.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Most likely, it was important for Campbell to take part in the last runway show of Abloh’s work. The pair were friends for many years, and Campbell walked in his shows for his own label Off White a handful of times. “Your impact, your reach, your influence captured a culture across the world, whether it be street fashion, high fashion, skateboard community, music, world design, and the art world,” Campbell wrote in a tribute to Abloh following his death late last year. “Today is not the end, it’s the beginning of your beautiful and young legacy. You always said you were an engineer and architect. Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world, this side and the other.”