Natalia Bryant is further solidifying her status as a rising fashion girl—this time, by embracing the care-free Boho aesthetic in Italy.

Bryant, the oldest child of Vanessa Bryant and the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, attended (and walked) top shows during New York Fashion Week. She’s now jetted across the Atlantic to take in Alberta Ferretti’s spring 2026 collection in Milan yesterday. The 22-year-old epitomized Boho chic in a flouncy high-neck top and a semi-sheer maxi skirt. Both pieces, particularly the blouse, were decorated with fringe and pleats and sat loosely on the figure. To contrast the outfit’s muted color palette, Bryant accessorized with all-black pieces. She carried a structured Alberta Ferretti handbag and wore a pair of round-toe boots.

The Boho aesthetic has been a fixture of Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks over the past few seasons—both on the runways of brands like Ferretti and Chloé, and hence a go-to for celebs’ front row outfitting needs. For Bryant, an ascendant fashion girl in her own right, it was only natural she’d try on the trend for size.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Bryant has steadily built her profile in the fashion space these past few years. In New York, the model was a fixture of both the front row—and the runways. She was among a handful of guests to attend Tory Burch’s starry Brooklyn show. She also did her best runway walk at Ib Kamara’s spring 2026 presentation for Off-White while in New York. It was the model’s third appearance on the runway after she made her catwalk debut at Versace’s Milan show in 2023. She had signed with IMG Models two years prior. She also modeled for Boss’s fall 2023 catwalk.

Outside of Fashion Week, Bryant—who graduated from the University of Southern California in May 2025—has been steadily building her red carpet presence. At the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in April, she embraced her rising fashion credentials in a vintage stripe dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 1992 collection—the tell-tale sign of a true style star.