Michelle Zauner aka Japanese Breakfast at Batsheva. Courtesy of Batsheva
Without the ability to promote projects due to the ongoing strikes, some celebes may be feeling a little anxious to get glammed up, get out there, and see and be seen. No surprise then that the stars are taking fashion month by storm, using the opportunity to attend events without breaking protocol. Many are just sitting on the side lines, enjoying the shows from the front row, but others are joining in on the fun, taking on the runway, some for the first time ever. Of course, there are many non-actors dipping their toes into the world of runway as well, and some returning to the craft after years away. Between the appearance of ‘80s “It girl” Cornelia Guest at Dennis Blasso, and the return of original Helmut Lang models at Peter Do’s debut for the brand, there have already been enough surprising celebrity runway moments to get us through the month, and we’re not even done with New York yet. So, continue checking back here as we keep track of all the surprising actors, musicians, drag queens, and socialites who pop up on the spring/summer 2024 runway.