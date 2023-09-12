Without the ability to promote projects due to the ongoing strikes, some celebes may be feeling a little anxious to get glammed up, get out there, and see and be seen. No surprise then that the stars are taking fashion month by storm, using the opportunity to attend events without breaking protocol. Many are just sitting on the side lines, enjoying the shows from the front row, but others are joining in on the fun, taking on the runway, some for the first time ever. Of course, there are many non-actors dipping their toes into the world of runway as well, and some returning to the craft after years away. Between the appearance of ‘80s “It girl” Cornelia Guest at Dennis Blasso, and the return of original Helmut Lang models at Peter Do’s debut for the brand, there have already been enough surprising celebrity runway moments to get us through the month, and we’re not even done with New York yet. So, continue checking back here as we keep track of all the surprising actors, musicians, drag queens, and socialites who pop up on the spring/summer 2024 runway.

Cornelia Guest Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Debutante of the ‘80s, Cornelia Guest, served as Dennis Basso’s inspiration for his spring/summer 2024 collection, which celebrated “Great American families.” It is fitting, then, that Guest closed out the show in a black and blue strapless gown.

Weyes Blood Courtesy of Proenza Schouler The singer and songwriter tried her hand at modeling in Proenza Schouler’s show.

Waris Ahluwalia Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Man about town, designer and frequent Wes Anderson actor Ahluwalia plastered on his best fake smile to walk in the Collina Strada show.

King Princess Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The singer/songwriter also joined in on the smiling fun in a completely sheer lace dress.

Tallulah Willis Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The surprising models at Collina Strada were rounded out by Tallulah Willis (daugther of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis), who walked in spike-covered Mary Janes.

Michelle Zauner Courtesy of Batsheva Author and lead vocalist of Japanese Breakfast played the role of the quirky, casual bride at the Batsheva show in a t-shirt dress with a tulle mermaid hem and sleeves.

Amy Fine Collins Courtesy of Batsheva Collins also joined in on the fun at Batsheva, donning a decidedly ‘50s-inspired high-low coat dress.

Magdalena Frackowiak Courtesy of Michael Kors Collection While Frackowiak has slowed her runway presence almost to a halt over the last few years, she’s making a comeback during the spring/summer 2024 season, walking in both the Michael Kors Collection and Ralph Lauren shows.

Sasha Pivovarova Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images A few original Helmut Lang models rejoined the fold for Peter Do’s debut with the brand, including Russian supermodel, Pivovarova, who closed out the presentation.