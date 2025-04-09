Natalia Bryant is in her fashion girl era. After making her runway debut just a few seasons ago, the daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant hit the red carpet last night in a piece of Parisian fashion history.

Bryant slipped into a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress to attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles amongst guests like Hailey Bieber and Cara Delevingne. The model’s calf-length dress was split along one side (with button details to match) and led to a one-shoulder neckline. The 22-year-old University of Southern California student accented the archival piece with a simple diamond necklace and ladylike heels.

Bryant’s dress, which featured Gaultier’s signature marinière stripes and exposed stitching throughout, looked decidedly modern. Which makes sense given the inspiration behind it. The piece is dated to the French label’s fall 1992 collection, “Europe of the Future,” which connected storied couture techniques with futuristic elements. It was first worn by the legendary model Eva Herzigová on the runway and was paired with a matching turtleneck and jacket. Bryant did away with both for a more red-carpet-worthy finish.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Bryant has been carving out a lane for herself within the fashion world recently. Her appearance last night comes after another turn on the red carpet earlier this year. Bryant stepped out to the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar party in January wearing an elegant black dress that was designed with an architectural neckline.

And in between her studies at USC, Bryant has even found some time to hit the runways. She made her catwalk debut for Versace’s spring 2024 show last year after signing with IMG Models in 2021. Her mom, Vanessa, watched from the front row.

Given the surge of archival fashion on the red carpet and her fledgling status as a model, it should come as no surprise that Bryant stepped out last night in a piece of runway history. It’s practically a rite of passage for fashion girls these days.