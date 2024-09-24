Not long after trying out some haunted, medieval elegance over on the film festival circuit, Natalie Portman is already back in another battle-tested outfit. The actress continued her gothic streak today for Paris Fashion Week today, swapping her floor-length chainmail for some edgy separates.

Portman donned a full outfit from Dior’s cruise 2025 collection that mixed Scottish heritage prints with inspirations from medieval figures like Mary, Queen of Scots. The actress’s elbow-length black jacket was cropped all the way up to her bust before lacing into a black corset underneath. The sultry piece was trimmed with silver hardware and edgy buckle detailing. Portman added some glitz to her show look with a studded bubble skirt that nodded to the types of chainmail worn underneath suits of armor—or, in her case, underneath a lingerie corset. She finished everything off with some knee-high black boots, a slicked-back hairdo, and a pendant choker necklace.

Portman’s outfit stood in stark contrast to her fellow Dior guests who mainly opted for classic silhouettes—especially Anya Taylor-Joy who looked ready to soak up some sun in goddess-worthy crochet.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

It’s apparent that Portman, a long time Dior ambassador, has taken a special liking to this specific runway collection. To receive an honor at the Deauville Film Festival just last week, she again chose a Dior cruise 2025 look. Her floor-length dress was more typically suited for a red carpet, but still featured somewhat unconventional details like dramatic puff sleeves and sprawling embroidery. Portman cinched her dress with a sleek black belt and wore a dagger-like choker necklace.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Medevial dressing (TikTok is calling the style “Weirdeval”) has hit a fever pitch recently. Taylor Swift, also in Dior cruise 2025, wore a checkered corset dress and avant-garde gloves to the MTV VMAs earlier this month. Chappell Roan told an entire story through gothic fashion at the VMAs in everything from an actual suit of armor to metal mesh chainmail by Rabanne.

Clearly, it won’t be long until all of Hollywood is following Portman and co. into battle with some medieval wears of their own.