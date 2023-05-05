Natalie Portman was the latest to show off her legs on the red carpet when the actress attended the premiere for her upcoming HBO docu-series, Angel City, on Thursday night wearing the most proper pair of short shorts we have possibly ever seen.

Unsurprisingly, Portman looked to Miu Miu to pull off this look, the arbiter of mini shorts at the moment. The actress opted for a black, bouclé pair with golden buttons on each of the front pockets. On top, she wore a matching, single-breasted jacket with the same buttons running down the front. In all, the set, which Portman paired with peep-toe sling backs, was very Jackie O in the 21st century, fitting for the Jackie actress.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Portman is hardly the first actress to bring mini shorts to the red carpet, but it is still a fairly rare occurance. Of course, Kristen Stewart wore a pair of Chanel shorts to the Oscars last year when she was nominated for Best Actress, a look that caused quite a stir. Plus, in 2019, Marion Cotillard brought some Ludovic de Saint Sernin mini shorts along with her to Cannes and wore them at the film festival’s red carpet. Portman, herself, will actually be heading to Cannes later this month for the premiere of her upcoming film May December. She has also been named the godmother of the Trophée Chopard, and will present the award to two promising young actors at the festival. That means the actress will be very visible throughout her time in Cannes, and who knows, maybe she’ll pack another pair of short shorts with her for one of her red carpet appearances.

