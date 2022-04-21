Natasha Lyonne Embodies ‘70s Glamour In Gucci

It’s probably safe to say that this is Natasha Lyonne’s week, or maybe even month at this point. The actress has been all around town lately, promoting the new season of Russian Doll, and serving looks with every step. While previously, Lyonne was doubling down on the cool girl aesthetic she has mastered so effortlessly, on Wednesday, she opted to take us on a trip back in time with her outfit instead.

The actress was seen in Times Square looking like Maurizio Gucci’s ex-girlfriend whom he dumped upon spotting Patrizia Reggiani across the room at that fated party back in 1970. While doing press for her show, Lyonne wore an off-white wool crepe, wide-leg jumpsuit, inspired by classic ‘70s silhouettes. The actress’ stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, finished off the ensemble with a two-toned Jackie Bag in navy and maroon, as well as a G belt, which is a departure from the usual interlocking Gs we see on Gucci pieces these days. The elongated collar, cropped pant, and zipper up the center gave the suit a very authentic look, like Lyonne was just leaving Studio 54 in the wee hours of the morning. And the actress’ oversized sunglasses and naturally voluminous hair only added to the overall vintage aesthetic.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite the brand’s tumultuous past, which was just recently put on display in film, Alessandro Michele has never turned away from referencing Gucci’s rich history, and this look on Lyonne is the perfectly example as to why taking inspiration from archives can often be extremely successful. As Y2K fashion continues to explode across the fashion industry, ‘70s style is quietly creeping in through the backdoor, and before long, these referential Gucci pieces will be a very hot ticket item, if Lyonne hasn’t already made them so.

