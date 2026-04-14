Black and white? For spring? Groundbreaking. Opposing neutrals are rising among the celebrity set this season—and Nicola Coughlan is the latest star to bring a new take to the contrasting palette.

During a visit to BBC Radio 6 in London, Coughlan stepped out in a black blazer and white collared shirt from London-based label AKYN, designed by Amy Powney. Her dapper set was paired with raw-hemmed jeans from the label in a dusky cream tone, plus a light beige J&M Davidson belt with silver hardware. Stylist Aimée Croysdill gave the neutral shades a nonchalantly undone feel from open shirt buttons and cuffed blazer sleeves. The same approach to wearing suiting has also taken off this season, similarly seen on Michaela Coel and Cameron Diaz.

Nicola Coughlan in London in April 2026. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Coughlan’s revamped take on office separates was completed by a small white Bottega Veneta shoulder bag. Covered in the house’s signature Intrecciato weave, the textured piece smoothly fit in alongside the rest of her neutral pieces. The star’s look was complete with chunky silver hoop earrings and sleek metallic platform sandals, bringing a dash of dramatic flair. Bottega’s cat-eyed Duo Angle sunglasses with tortoiseshell trim finished her ensemble.

Nicola Coughlan in London in April 2026. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The look marked a sharp departure for Coughlan, who’s become known for her whimsical takes on red carpet dressing that often align with the aesthetics of her breakout show Bridgerton. However, with statement-making accessories and a carefree approach to sartorialism, the actress also proved that a sense of fun isn’t leaving her wardrobe anytime soon. She’s currently making the rounds for season 2 of her dark comedy Big Mood and will host Saturday Night Live U.K. on April 25, which is sure to bring a new slate of stylish appearances we’ll be on the lookout for.