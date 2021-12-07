All eyes were on newly-appointed Oscar frontrunner, Nicole Kidman, on Monday night as she took the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming Amazon film, Being the Ricardos. The actress stepped out in a princess-worthy gown for the event, proving herself to be the official bell of the Hollywood ball.

For the occasion, Kidman opted for a taupe tulle ballgown from Armani Privé with a sweetheart neckline embellished with crystals and a ruffle detail below the chest. Kidman played with the pleated skirt of the dress while on the carpet, showing off a hint of her Jimmy Choo heels underneath. She finished off the look with a bold red lip and her red hair pulled back into a perfectly imperfect updo.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

So far, Kidman is two for two when it comes to Being the Ricardos red carpets. Last week, the actress attended the New York premiere for the film in a vintage-inspired Chanel fall/winter 2021/22 couture dress. When it came to LA, Kidman opted to go decidedly more glam. Maybe, she is feeling more confident as reviews of the film roll in. Kidman admitted last week that after hearing criticism over her casting as Lucille Ball, she tried to back out of the role, but the movie’s director, Aaron Sorkin, convinced her against it. Now, following initial screenings, Kidman is getting praise for her portrayal of the comedian, with Variety saying Kidman “very well may break your heart, demanding the viewer’s sympathy and a best actress nomination may seem almost certainly in the cards for her.” Move over Kristen and Gaga, Kidman has officially entered the chat. This year’s Oscar race (and red carpet) is going to be a fun one to watch.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic