Days after shutting down the Venice Film Festival in dream-like couture, Nicole Kidman didn’t miss a red carpet beat. She popped over to London to promote an entirely different project, and this time chose another certified classic: the little black dress.

The notoriously prolific Gemini attended the UK premiere of her upcoming Netflix limited series, The Perfect Couple, while wearing a fitted tube gown from Balenciaga. From the curve-hugging skirt to the floor-skimming train, the piece nodded to the traditional aspects of the LBD—but with one major difference up top. The neckline of Kidman’s dress finished off in an asymmetrical diamond shape, adding some interest to an otherwise traditional red carpet gown. The actress paired her gown with matching black shoes and dramatic earrings. She styled her hair in a pin-straight ‘do and sported a bold red lip.

With a busy schedule like Kidman’s (her appearance in London came less than 48 hours after her Venice jaunt) it’s likely she and her stylist Jason Bolden reverted to a proven classic like this one for its reliability. No, it might not have been as intricate as her Venetian couture from Friday, but there’s nothing as chic as a well-cut LBD and a red lip to match.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over in Venice, where Kidman was attending the premiere of Babygirl, she showed off her experimental side in a couture outfit from Schiaparelli’s fall 2024 collection with intricate embroidery work along the bodice. The organza bustier, which featured corset details like boning, was trimmed with black sequins and crystals that flowed into fringe along the actress’s hips. The dress concluded in a simple velvet skirt. Like her The Perfect Couple look, Kidman kept styling simple, opting for tousled blonde hair and smokey eye makeup.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Upon her arrival to the Venice Film Festival, Kidman donned a plunging Bottega Veneta dress that she paired with Polly Pocket heels and some very 1950s hair.

Clearly, while she might dabble in runway couture here or the odd throwback styling choice there, Nicole Kidman understands the power of a statement LBD on the red carpet.