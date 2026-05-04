When Nicole Kidman’s model daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban hit the runway for the first time in 2024, the fashion world knew she was destined for a major Met Gala debut. Now, not only has Kidman Urban made that debut—she’s done it with Kidman herself by her side. The moment was especially fitting as Kidman is one of co-chair for this year’s Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, honoring the Costume Institute’s newest exhibit “Costume Art.”

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Tonight, the mother-daughter duo floated onto the green and cream carpet, each outfitted in ensembles ready to take flight. Kidman was strikingly clad in a ruby-red Chanel gown covered in sequins. Frothy feathers at her waist and cuffs delivered additional drama fit for the occasion.

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Meanwhile, Kidman Urban took a garden-worthy approach in a light pink Dior gown. Her Jonathan Anderson-designed ensemble featured a structured, strapless bodice that created a peplum effect, covered in flared raffia flowers in shades of mauve, pink, and lavender. Small embroidered blooms on her gown’s draped skirt continued the theme, creating the illusion of flowers shedding their petals. That effect continued from head to toe with large silk statement earrings and raffia blossom-coated sandals. A pink Dior Bow clutch brought a sweet finish to Kidman Urban’s look.

Rose made her modeling debut back in 2024, but has quickly become a favorite at Anderson’s Dior. She walked Anderson’s womenswear debut for Dior last fall, and has already starred in numerous campaigns for the brand. On a recent episode of Las Culturistas, Kidman, a Chanel ambassador, explained she had nothing to do with her daughter’s recent success in modeling. “She loves fashion,” said Kidman. “She’s just walked the Dior show, which I have nothing to do with. Its her own world and her own relationship [with] Jonathan Anderson.”

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The evening’s dress code, “Fashion is Art,” is one both mother and daughter clearly understood. Each of their dresses made use of expressive textures and shapes, all while highlighting plenty of color and sparkle. The moment also marked Kidman’s latest outing with Chanel after being named one of its new ambassadors under creative director Matthieu Blazy—whose debut show she and Kidnam Urban attended together during Fashion Month last fall. Plus, the pair’s early arrival also hinted at flowers—a constant source of inspiration for artists and designers over the centuries—already being a top theme for this year’s Met Gala red carpet.

Kidman certainly knows a thing or two about dressing for the Gala as one of its longest-running guests, and it’s clear Kidman Urban’s following in her footsteps. After all, mother knows best.