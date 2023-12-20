Nicole Kidman Has the Most Elegant Take on the Naked Dress Yet

In everything from cut-out Coperni to bow-trimmed Balenciaga, Nicole Kidman hasn’t been afraid to try on some of the most prominent red carpet trends this year. With her own very personal twist, of course. Now, Kidman has graced us with yet another risky step and repeat style: the naked dress.

On Wednesday, Kidman looked goddess-like in a skin-toned gown to attend a special screening of her new series Expats in Sydney, Australia. Kidman’s dress, courtesy of Fendi’s fall 2023 couture collection, was one of the more elegant takes on the “naked” look we’ve seen celebrities debut on the step-and-repeat recently. Instead of all-over sheer or skin-baring cut-outs, Kidman’s look achieved a similar barely-there effect with some key, very elegant, design details.

For starters, the nude fabric, which featured dramatic pleats at the midsection, meshed perfectly with Kidman’s complexion. The thigh-high slit provided some interest to the look (without bordering on raunchy) as did the strapless corset-like bodice. Her minimal accessories, a gold bangle, earrings, and cocktail ring from Tabayer, and a curled updo were the perfect finishing touch.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress has clearly found a way to tap into what’s “in” without running risk of losing her own personal style in the process. And this Fendi look is no different—even with its “naked” qualities, the dress’ sheer sophistication will certainly withstand the test of the red carpet trend cycle.

So far, Kidman is three for three when it comes to her Expats press looks. Earlier this week, she and her stylist Jason Bolden showed off two retro-inspired looks from her time in Los Angeles. The first, a look from Balmain’s spring 2024 collection, consisted of a waist-cinching bolero jacket and a dreamy polka dot skirt. She then slipped into another throwback skirt set, this one a bit more ’90s than ’60s. Her Versace set featured a strong-shouldered jacket and paneled mini skirt both of which were designed with the brand’s signature gold buttons. Expats debuts on Amazon Prime in late January, so, here’s to hoping Kidman will grace us with a few more press looks in the meantime.

@jasonbolden