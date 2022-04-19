It’s one thing to reference a fashion moment or trend you missed out on, as many Gen Z stars like Zendaya and Olivia Rodrigo are doing with great frequency these days. But the real mark of an icon comes when you’ve been around for so long, and have had your fair share of culture-defining moments, that you can reference yourself. That’s exactly what Nicole Kidman did on Monday night, when she stepped out for the premiere of her latest film, The Northman, in a dress that seemed in direct conversation with one of her most notable looks ever.

The actress arrived to the premiere in a long-sleeve gown from Prada, with two bundles of peach feathers sitting right below her shoulders, and a skirt adorned with sequins. A black collar broke up the bright dress and brought the attention back to the actress’ face and hair, which was pulled back in a low bun.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It was the choice of color, though, that was the most interesting part of the look—a light chartreuse that immediately evokes Kidman’s Oscar dress from 1997. The actress walked the red carpet of her third Academy Awards in a silk dress from the then-recently appointed creative director of Dior, John Galliano. The dress, embroidered with chinoiseries and lined with mink, marked a big moment for both the designer and actress, who has been a must-see red carpet staple ever since.

So, when 25 years later, the actress stepped out in another chartreuse number, it’s hard to not think about the Dior gown, and it seems like Raf Simons and Muccia Prada had it in mind as well. Of course there’s the color, but the appliques on the skirt evoke the color of the mink, and some of the embroidery at the top of the Dior. In all, the Prada design looks like it could be the mother of Galiano’s, more covered-up but no less fabulous.