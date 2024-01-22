The Internet may be currently obsessed with Jacob Elordi, but Nicole Kidman is here to remind you who Hollywood’s original stunning, tall, undeniably stylish Australian icon really is. The 56-year-old actress stepped out at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night for the premiere of her latest miniseries, Expats, in an Atelier Versace dress that is sure to drop your jaw as much as it featured Kidman’s back.

Kidman has been a red carpet regular for over thirty years, and of course has worn Versace a few times in her life. This black satin dress, however, might be the most she’s ever hewed toward the Italian house’s historic va-va-voom sex appeal. A custom piece (though inspired by the brand’s spring 2024 collection), the gown features a dramatically high slit that would have been sultry enough for most—but turn it around, and you’ll see its bodice is entirely backless. Gianni would be proud.

Just for that extra pop of glamour, the skirt is lined with an eye-catching green accent done in silk stain.

For her recent red carpet and press appearances, Kidman has developed a knack for adopting current trends to her own taste while still appearing timeless. She can do the “Office Siren” look just as well as Bella Hadid, a “naked” dress like Sydney Sweeney—and now, dramatic cut-outs to rival any given starlet.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Once inside the venue, Kidman slipped into something a bit easier in which to hold court, opting for a black skirt suit.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Expats, which premieres on Prime Video January 26th, unites Kidman with The Farewell director Lulu Wang. Based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s book, the story follows three foreign-born women in Hong Kong whose lives are intertwined after a tragedy.

While Kidman is still very much active in film, lately she’s become the queen of the prestige streaming miniseries (some of which have been so popular they’ve received a second season). On the horizon, she’ll also star in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple with Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning. She’ll also star in The Last Anniversary, based on the book by Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty. A second season of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers is in the pipeline, and there are already rumors of a third season of Lies. Amid all of that, Kidman also has three films in the works.

When you’re carrying Hollywood on your back, it only makes sense to show it off on the red carpet once in a while.