It was all in the family over the weekend for the Richie bunch. On Saturday, Sofia and Nicole made a rare joint red carpet appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala where they were joined by their husbands Elliot Grainge and Joel Madden.

For the event, which was also attended by stars like Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek, the Richie sisters stood out for all the right reasons as they hit the step and repeat. Nicole looked as elegant as ever in a velour gown from Alberta Ferretti. The turtleneck dress featured a floor-sweeping train, semi-open back, and was designed in a deep, cherry shade of red. The 42-year-old paired the piece with rings and earrings courtesy of her brand, House Of Harlow 1960, and slicked her hair back into a sleek bun (a style that Sofia has become quite known for).

Opting for an all black number, Sofia attended the gala in a feathered look from Chanel. The dress followed a similar turtleneck shape to Nicole’s but featured a variety of details that added some edge to things. The bodice portion was designed in layered fabric composed of shiny black ribbons stitched across the front. From there, the dress extended into a short feathered area and finished off with a sheer skirt portion.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Sofia then added on jewels from David Yurman and completed things with a bronze makeup look and slicked bun. While the sisters have been known to support each other at various events quite regularly, the red carpet appearance was their first time together at a major outing since earlier this year. In March, the pair attended Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show in coordinating tweed looks—Sofia opted for a two-toned long sleeve romper while Nicole made a statement in a black and white jumpsuit and cropped jacket.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In a new interview with L’Officiel, Sofia opened up about her fashion sense, much of which she credits to her family. The 25-year-old told the publication that her sister helped enlist stylist Liat Baruch during her recent style transformation and that her dad Lionel spawned her early fascination with clothes. “My dad is truly the person who brought the clothing obsession into my life,” she explained. “He takes dressing very seriously, and he’s very thoughtful about everything he wears.”