It’s a big deal to attend your first fashion show, another for that foray into the spectacle to be at Paris Fashion Week, and even more special for that very first fashion show to be with Chanel. That’s how it went for actress Niv Sultan, the star of Apple TV+’s international thriller series Tehran and AMC’s spaghetti western series That Dirty Black Bag. “I didn’t know what to expect or what would happen, because I don’t consider myself a fashion girl,” the actress joked over the phone. “But honestly, it was huge! It was so big and so powerful, energetic. Once the music started and the models entered, it was strong.” The invitation for Chanel’s Fall 2022 show came at just the right time for the actress, who said she was having “one of the busiest days ever” when she found out she would fly to Paris. She had just finished shooting season two of Tehran and the first episodes of That Dirty Black Bag before traveling to France, but she’s also in the midst of planning her wedding. (The actress told W she’s not yet 100 percent ready for the big day, but also considers herself to be “the most chill bride ever.“) For the event, the actress opted for a simple white Chanel suit with floral embellishments—which reminded of her every day “super laid back” style while maintaining an air of elegance for her very first fashion show. Below, take a peek into how Sultan got ready for Chanel’s Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Niv Sultan. Photograph by Vincent Fandos; Hair by Marion Anee; Makeup by Ellen Walge “I was a complete tourist. It's not my first time in Paris, but I haven't been here for a long time, so I visited all the beautiful places. I ate delicious food, so many carbs in here—too many carbs that you cannot resist.”

Niv Sultan. Photograph by Vincent Fandos; Hair by Marion Anee; Makeup by Ellen Walge “I got this invitation and I was like, listen guys, I’m leaving for four days. Just don’t call me. I’m gonna do fashion now. I just dropped everything, and it was an amazing, quiet opportunity to rest.”

Niv Sultan. Photograph by Vincent Fandos; Hair by Marion Anee; Makeup by Ellen Walge Because of her Chanel suit’s simplicity, Sultan didn’t want her hair or makeup to distract. Instead, she opted for a low ponytail, and very natural and fresh glam, which is “always my first choice for makeup,” she revealed.

Niv Sultan. Photograph by Vincent Fandos; Hair by Marion Anee; Makeup by Ellen Walge “I really felt like me in this suit, which is super important when we’re talking about fashion.”

Niv Sultan. Photograph by Vincent Fandos; Hair by Marion Anee; Makeup by Ellen Walge It’s safe to say Sultan is definitely a “fashion girl” now.