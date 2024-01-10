After years together, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have officially graced the red carpet as a couple. On Tuesday, the pair made their grand step-and-repeat debut during the Governors Awards. For the rare outing, Munn and Mulaney both slipped into their finest black-tie attire.

Munn looked ethereal in a matching ivory look from Maticevski that she topped off with Djula jewelry. Her top was designed in a simple peplum style, while her formfitting skirt finished with a slight train. The crinkled satin fabric of the pieces added a touch of understated elegance to the look, as did her chic hair style, bold lip, and glowy makeup look. Mulaney also abided by Munn’s black-tie formula, opting for a traditional suit jacket, dress pants, and leather shoes.

The couple have been quite busy this awards season. Over the weekend, Mulaney took home his third Emmy Award, for his comedy special Baby J. Although the pair didn’t walk the event’s red carpet hand in hand, Munn made sure to show her boyfriend support on Instagram.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The actor and the comedian posed ahead of the event and offered a behind-the-scenes look at their celebratory night. Munn dazzled in a cutout David Koma gown, while Mulaney kept things classic in a fitted blazer and black bowtie. Munn also shared a sweet snap of her 2-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, holding his dad’s new trophy.

@oliviamunn

The couple welcomed their child in 2021, shortly after confirming their relationship earlier that year. During his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, Mulaney discussed his son, saying that “life is a lot better and happier now. I have a 12-week-old son. He is a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him.”

The comedian continued, “We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he's crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes. He just looks up at the light and…he was annoyed. But he didn't say anything. I was like, ‘That's my son.’”