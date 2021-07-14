If you want to reach a young audience, who better to call in than Olivia Rodrigo? Indeed, President Joe Biden recruited Rodrigo to help encourage Zoomers and olds alike to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Making an appearance at the White House, Rodrigo hit DC in a vintage look with modern touches, channeling a bit of Jackie Kennedy Onassis classic elegance and a touch Cher Horowitz.

Rodrigo wore a vintage Chanel suit from Spring 1995, which is older than she is. She accessorized it with a silver Chanel logo chain belt, a tiny bag, Justine Clenquet chain earrings, and white patent leather heels by Guiseppe Zanotti. The vertiginous square-toed platforms are this season’s impracticably hottest shoe silhouette, and Rodrigo paired hers with black ankle socks for a touch of serious business.

She was also invited up to the press podium, where she called the vaccine outreach an “important initiative.” Rodrigo will be recording videos with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of the program in an effort to help close the vaccine gap among her age group — a spring study found that as much as a quarter of Gen Z respondents were expressed hesitancy about the shot. Clearly, this is not good enough 4 any of us.

The partnership comes at a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic — the Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus that shut down the entire planet, is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations. In the United States, Delta is now the dominant coronavirus variant, but the current vaccines on the market are effective at preventing infection. So please, if you or someone you know hasn’t yet received the vaccine, make a plan today to do so. Last thing this pandemic needs is 1 step forward, 3 steps back. Check out more views of Rodrigo’s look below.

