Ariana Grande Proves That Square-Toe Shoes Are Officially Back

Ariana Grande’s style can be described as Fembot assassin meets Cher Horowitz, with shoes as sky-high as her illustrious ponytail. In a new Instagram post, Grande showed off the latest elevation of her uniform: a full Versace Fall/Winter 2021 look, consisted of the tiniest sparkling gold mini dress, and square-toed heels might become as ubiquitous as “thank u, next.”

Let’s take a closer look at the shoes in question. They’re deceptively simple — satin-covered Mary Janes with a delicate ankle strap, dual-level platform, and clunky heel. But it’s that unabashed square toe that really brings it back to a ‘90s middle school vibe in the best way. It isn’t just a square toe — it is severely rounded at the edges, like the quintessential Mudd shoes of our youth. Thanks to beautifully-designed proportions and materials, Versace has reimagined the coveted clunkers that graced the pages of the Delia*s catalog.

Photo: Courtesy of Versace.

Meanwhile, Grande also announced her newest gig. She’ll be replacing Nick Jonas as a vocal coach on the upcoming season of The Voice. “[I’m beyond thrilled, honored, excited,” she wrote on Instagram, shouting out her fellow coaching panel, which will consist of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Can you imagine being a contestant on the show, singing your heart out, and getting drafted by Grande herself? Surely whoever studies and competes under Grande’s tutelage will be well-placed for success. The new season will premiere on April 5 on NBC.