The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week

We have finally reached the end of the road of the fall/winter 2024 fashion week season in Paris, but the frenzy is not over yet. Over 100 shows and presentations are set to take place over the coming days in the French capital. And while new collections from Saint Laurent, Loewe, and Miu Miu, among others, are being hotly anticipated, many will be waiting for the evening of Sunday, March 2nd, when Alexander McQueen’s new creative director, Seán McGirr, will finally reveal in which direction he plans to take the brand. McGirr already released a teaser ahead of the show, one which featured both Lee McQueen’s old muses, Debra Shaw and Frankie Rayder, and some of his beloved motifs, suggesting an embrace of the brand’s past—but anything could happen when the models hit that runway.

The debuts don’t end with McGirr, however. Chloé’s new creative director Chemena Kamali will also show her first collection for the brand, as will Pelagia Kolotouros at Lacoste. Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Nicolas Ghesquière at the helm of the house (and another five years, as the brand just renewed the designer’s contract), while Coperni is putting on its largest show to date. The latter brand will be joined by returnees to the calendar like Ester Manas, Off-White, Vetements, and Marine Serre. Noticeably missing, however, will be Y/Project, whose creative director Glenn Martens recently decided to opt out of a presentation as the brand continues a “commitment to prioritizing investments in the growth of the company.” (Instead, Martens will showcase his new collection with a look book.) Plus, Mugler promises a cinematic experience; the former menswear designer at Issey Miyake, Yusuke Takahashi, will debut his new brand, CFCL; and Saint Laurent will stage another, likely star-studded evening show. For all of our favorite looks from the collections, keep scrolling.

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

