The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025

by W Staff
After weeks of running around New York, London, and Milan—amid heat, rain, and chaotic crowds—the fashion set is moving to Paris for the final leg of the 2025 season. Luckily, show attendees have not given up on style, and they’re still turning out daily (sometimes more) looks, transforming the streets of the French capital into veritable runways. While in other cities, we’ve seen more buttoned-up ensembles, sex appeal is a strong theme on Parisian avenues. Sheer tops, dresses, and matching sets seem to be ubiquitous among the show attendees. Those opting for a more conservative approach are reaching toward trenches, leather jackets, and structured wool coats to stay warm in cooling temps. Need some inspiration for what to wear for your next date night, or an inventive way to transition into fall-weather dressing? Keep scrolling for more.

Rosalía

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Aya Nakamura

Laetitia Casta

Natal'ja Vodjanova

