It might be hard for most people to stand next to Pedro Pascal on a red carpet. The man knows how to pull out just the right amount of red carpet quirk and fashion risk-taking to make sure all camera lens are pointed his way. Thankfully though, if he doesn’t want to do it alone, he has the perfect plus one who’s quickly become one of fashion’s favorite stars in her own right: his sister, Lux Pascal. Naturally, they found the perfect way to subtly coordinate their outfits.

The duo stepped out on Tuesday to the BFI London Film Festival screening of Pedro’s latest flick Behemoth! Lux wore a drop-waist bubble dress from Chanel’s fall 2026 collection, with bulging side details that formed an exaggerated hourglass. Pedro veered casual in a slightly rumpled button-up, gray trousers, and a beige jacket draped on his shoulders like a cape. The final touch? A burgundy belt that tied perfectly into Lux’s palette. No offense to celebrity couples who graced the carpet, but the Pascals had the best joint-appearance of the day.

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Their sibling outings are commonplace on red carpets, with them often serving subtle cohesion. Last year, when they attended The Fantastic Four: First Steps Los Angeles premiere, Pedro wore a tie-on scarf that mimicked Lux’s criss-cross cut-outs. In 2024, they matched at the London screening of Gladiator II in all-black: Pedro sported a plunging V-neck, while Lux braved a diamond-shaped torso slit.

Soon, we may see the pair coordinating to attend Lux’s premiers. The younger sibling has a growing career in her own right with roles in several upcoming films, including Tom Ford’s hotly anticipated Cry To Heaven. She’s also kept herself quite busy on the fashion circuit. She sat multiple front row during Paris Fashion Week, and walked the runway in Milan for the Vogue World show.

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The actor siblings are very close—something made all the more clear by their clothing choices, even when they’re not together. Lux came out as trans in 2021, and Pedro has been a reliable re-wearer of Connor Ives’s “Protest The Dolls” T-shirt. On the Behemoth! red carpet, when spotting a fan in one of Ives’s signature graphic tees, Pedro yelled to the crowd , “Protect the dolls, always and forever!” before blowing a kiss. The charm.

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In a world of always-feuding Kardashian sisters and elusive Olsen twins, it’s refreshing to see a pair of siblings so publicly in sync. Perhaps they could co-star in a Bucking Fastard-type drama? It’s worth considering.