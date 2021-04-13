FASHION

Dior Goes Disco Plus More of the Best Looks from Pre-Fall 2021

by W Staff

Historically-speaking, pre-fall collections have been among the most lucrative for fashion designers. While the in-between season doesn’t get the spotlight of its own dedicated fashion week, the looks themselves are typically deemed as more wearable than the editorial creations that headline the fall, spring, and haute couture runways. But with the pandemic blowing up the entire fashion cycle as we once knew it, designers are experimenting more with their off-peak designs—and their presentations. Chanel kicked things off with an inspired show at the Château de Chenonceau, a castle in the Loire Valley. And for the first time, Dior staged a pre-collection see-now-buy-now runway presentation—a disco, to be exact, held at Shanghai’s Long Museum West Bund and complete with a live performance from Chinese rock band Black Panther. Check back here often as we track the latest and greatest from the pre-fall collections.

Christian Dior
Model in red sequined bodysuit
Christian Dior
Christian Dior
Model in pink dress
Christian Dior
Model in white shirt crop top and skirt
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Balmain
Balmain
Balmain
Prabal Gurung
Prabal Gurung
Prabal Gurung
Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Emilio Pucci
Emilio Pucci
Emilio Pucci
Chanel
Chanel
Chanel
