Historically-speaking, pre-fall collections have been among the most lucrative for fashion designers. While the in-between season doesn’t get the spotlight of its own dedicated fashion week, the looks themselves are typically deemed as more wearable than the editorial creations that headline the fall, spring, and haute couture runways. But with the pandemic blowing up the entire fashion cycle as we once knew it, designers are experimenting more with their off-peak designs—and their presentations. Chanel kicked things off with an inspired show at the Château de Chenonceau, a castle in the Loire Valley. And for the first time, Dior staged a pre-collection see-now-buy-now runway presentation—a disco, to be exact, held at Shanghai’s Long Museum West Bund and complete with a live performance from Chinese rock band Black Panther. Check back here often as we track the latest and greatest from the pre-fall collections.