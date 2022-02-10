Prince Charles Has Contracted COVID-19 for the Second Time

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Thursday morning. The news was revealed earlier by his official Twitter account, announcing that the royal is isolating following the positive test.

The news comes after the 73-year-old monarch-in-waiting and his wife, Camila, spent the evening at the British museum on Wednesday to celebrate the British Asian Trust. According to AP News, he was in contact with multiple people during the event, including UK’s Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak. The Prince was also recently in contact with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but as of now she is reportedly not showing any symptoms.

This is the second time Prince Charles has contacted the virus, the first being in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. That time, he faced mild symptoms and isolated in Scotland with Camilla. He has since been triple vaccinated.

The news comes as the royal family continue to celebrate a big milestone, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which commemorates 70 years as a monarch. There was some concern around the health of the Queen, who turns 96 in April, but she attended the start of the Jubilee on Sunday, seemingly in good spirits.