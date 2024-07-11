Imagine having a partner with an ex so famous that you must avoid certain accessories because they’re named after her. Anyone who goes on a date with Jamie Hince can never dare wear the So Kate Louboutins, and John Barry’s later wives likely never wanted to touch a Birkin. Then there’s the Queen consort Camilla, who one would think would eschew the many luxury bags that bear the name of King Charles’ ex-wife, Princess Diana. Camilla, though, recently proved she has no problem carrying a leather tribute to Diana, and totted what is likely the most famous of the late Princess’s namesakes twice this past week.

On Wednesday, Camilla was spotted at the All England Club for a day of Wimbledon tennis. The Queen wore an Anna Valentine shirt dress embroidered with giraffes. Camilla accessorized the whimsical piece with a classic bag—the Lady Dior. First known as the Chouchou bag, Dior renamed it in 1996 after Diana took a particular liking to the boxed, top-handle design. Now, it is synonymous with the late-Princess, making Camilla’s choice to carry it a pointed one. Plus, the Queen doubled down, taking the quilted piece out again to visit to the Welsh Parliament with her husband on Thursday.

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images

The Lady Dior is just one of the many bags to carry Diana’s name. There’s also the Gucci Diana bag, Tod’s D bag, the Ferragamo Lady Di, and the Princess Diana from Lana Marks. Now, that’s a lot of great designs to have to ignore if you’re Camilla, but there are plenty of alternatives for the Queen to carry if she doesn’t want to reference her husband’s ex with her sartorial choices. Unsurprisingly, many Diana fans weren’t too happy with Camilla’s accessory these past few days, but the bag is a classic for a reason, and with its timeless design and classic shape, it truly is fit for a queen.